Jeff Simpson Named Managing Director At BYU Broadcasting; Oversight Includes BYUtv

Jeff Simpson is the new managing director at BYU Broadcasting, overseeing multiple channels including BYUtv.

Simpson joins the Provo, Utah-based company from Deseret News in Salt Lake City, where he’d been president and publisher since 2017.

“I often refer to BYUB as ‘the little engine that could,’ persistently steaming up abandoned hilltops, such as capturing a co-viewing family audience, and Jeff Simpson is the perfect conductor to lead BYUB up the next mountain and into the future,” said Michael Dunn, the departing managing director of BYU Broadcasting.

Simpson began his career working at Walt Disney Studios in the Television and Motion Picture production group. He then built Excel Entertainment Group, a media distributor that was acquired by Deseret Book Company in 2004. He served as EVP and chief operating officer of Deseret Book until he was named president and CEO of Bonneville International in 2010. In 2013, he was named president of Deseret Book and subsequently became the president and publisher of Deseret News in late 2017.

“I have watched with great interest and admiration as BYUtv and BYUradio have grown exponentially over these past several years under Michael Dunn’s leadership, assembling an incredible management team and creating an inspiring, forward-thinking vision,” Simpson said. “I am thrilled to be able to inherit such a sophisticated and well-calibrated team committed to this unique vision, and I look forward to building upon everything that has been accomplished as we develop the exciting next season in the progression of BYU Broadcasting.”