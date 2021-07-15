‘Buddy Vs. Duff’ Showcases Return Of ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro After Serious Injury

The upcoming premiere of Buddy vs. Duff on the Food Network will feature a competition between Cake Boss reality star Buddy Valastro and his fellow baker, Duff Goldman of Cake Masters.

But no matter who wins, Valastro will come out ahead. That’s because he thought at one time he’d never bake again after a gruesome injury to his hand.

The two-hour premiere of Buddy vs. Duff arrives this Sunday, and will kick off with Valastro sharing updates on his recovery. The freak accident that damaged his wrist happened at his home bowling alley last September, with a metal rod impaling him as he tried to fix a jam.

That resulted in multiple surgeries and having to learn to decorate using his non-dominant hand at times. Even so, the loss of strength in his main arm made it difficult to do the many tasks required to bake elaborate cakes, leaving him wondering whether he could continue.

The good news is, he’s back.

The show will feature two teams led by Valastro and Goldman, who will present their results to a panel of cake artist judges.

Season three of Buddy vs. Duff will premiere on Sunday, July 18 at 9p.m. EST on Food Network and discovery+ with the finale airing on September 5.