BTS Returns To Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’ For Two-Night Musical Event

BTS will takeover The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon stage for two nights to perform hits including “Butter” and “Permission To Dance.”

The two-night musical event will kick off Tuesday, July 13. On the first night, the K-pop sensation will present the U.S. television debut of “Permission To Dance” and chat with the late-night host about all that’s new for BTS. The night after, Wednesday, July 14; BTS will perform their latest hit “Butter,” which has held steady in the No. 1 slot of Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart for the past six weeks.

Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope last performed on The Tonight Show in October 2020 for the late-night show’s “BTS Week.” The week-long event saw BTS perform a number of hits including “Black Swan,” “Idol” and “Dynamite.”