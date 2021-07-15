‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Key Art Teases “One Last Ride” For NBC Comedy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is gearing up for its eighth and final season with key art celebrating the NBC sitcom.

On Wednesday, the show’s official Twitter account dropped an image touting the entire Brooklyn Nine-Nine family, from Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta to Andre Braugher’s Captain Holt and his beloved corgi, Cheddar.

“Hop in. Season 8 is going to be a wild ride,” read the social media post, which also touts the final season’s fall premiere date.

Set to return August 12 on NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows Detective Jake Peralta (Samberg), who polices the NYPD’s 99th Precinct with their colleagues and their stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Braugher). In the final season, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.

The poster also features cast members Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker.

Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is produced by Universal Television — a division of Universal Studio Group — Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

See the social media post below.