‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Joe Lo Truglio’s Feature Directorial Debut ‘Outpost’ Ramps Up With Dylan Baker, Ato Essandoh & More

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Joe Lo Truglio is making his feature directorial debut with the horror movie Outpost which will begin production on Monday, July 11. The actor, writer and producer bills the pic as a “nightmare on a mountain, about a woman fighting demons – and the demons are winning.”

Joining Beth Dover (Orange Is The New Black) is an ensemble cast that includes Dylan Baker (Hunters, Homeland), Becky Ann Baker (Big Little Lies, Holler), Dallas Roberts (Walking Dead, The Good Wife), Ta’Rea Campbell (Hamilton U.S. tour, Blue Bloods, Kevin Can Wait), and Ato Essandoh (Vinyl, Chicago Med).

Lifelong horror fan Lo Truglio says, “It seemed like the perfect time to pivot and do something I’ve wanted to do since I was thirteen: make a scary movie. And to do it with friends, new and old – that’s the dream. We’re lucky.”

Lo Truglio produces alongside Kara Baker (Zola) and Joe Mortimer. Outpost is being produced and financed by What’s That Noise Films, with EPs Josh Bezoni and Connor Sullivan.

Lo Truglio recently wrapped the 8th and final season of the award-winning NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Charles Boyle (he directed the episode “The Bimbo”). Lo Truglio most recently played Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Billy Ray’s The Comey Rule on Showtime.

Lo Truglio is an original member of MTV’s sketch group The State. His feature credits include the recent Tribeca Film Festival premiere Mark, Mary & Some Other People, Netflix’s A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Pitch Perfect 1&2, Wreck-it Ralph, Terrence Malick’s Knight of Cups, About Last Night, Paul, Wanderlust and Matt Walsh’s High Road and A Better You. He also starred in the cult movie Wet Hot American Summer and the Netflix spinoff series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.

Other TV series include American Dad!, Reno 911, Bob’s Burgers, Drunk History, and Burning Love, among others. He is a SAG ensemble nominee for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and repped by UTA and Andy Corren Management. Dover is repped by Mosaic and APA; Dylan Baker is repped by Innovative and Viking; Becky Ann Baker is repped by BRS/Gage; Dallas Roberts is repped by UTA. Ato Essandoh is represented by A3 and Sinclair Management, and Ta’Rea Campbell is repped by KMR Talent.