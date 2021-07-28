Skip to main content
Broadway’s ‘Six’ Confirms Return Of Original Cast

Broadway 'Six' Cast Joan Marcus

The original principal cast of Broadway musical Six will return to the production this Fall, producers announced today.

The musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss begins performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sept. 17, with its long-delayed opening night set for Oct. 3. Six was in previews when the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown hit in March 2020.

Reprising their roles as the six wives of Henry VIII are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, and new cast member Keirsten Hodgens.

The casting announcement was made by producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The musical reimagines the Queens as pop singers telling their own, personal stories at long last. The female cast is backed by an all-female band called the Ladies in Waiting.

