Broadway In Hollywood Updates Covid-19 Policy, Requiring Ticketholders At ‘Hamilton’ & All Other Events To Show Proof Of Vaccination

Broadway in Hollywood and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre will now require ticketholders to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and to provide proof of vaccination.

This policy is in effect for performances through October 10, 2021, and will be re-assessed on an ongoing basis.

For Broadway in Hollywood’s purposes, “fully vaccinated” means the performance being attended by a theatergoer comes at least 14 days after their final vaccine dose.

Those entering the Pantages can provide either their physical vaccination card, a picture of it, or a digital record, as proof of vaccination. They will also need to have a photo ID in hand

Guests under age 12, or those in need of a reasonable accommodation for medical reasons, or due to “a sincerely held religious belief” must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test, taken within 72 hours of entrance. Children under 5 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Masks will be required for all ticketholders, regardless of vaccination status, and must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Watch on Deadline

Broadway in Hollywood and the Pantages’ updated Covid-19 policy was put into place to provide the safest space possible for patrons, cast, crew and staff, as preparations continue for the raising of the curtain.

Shows kick off on August 17 with the return of Hamilton, following a 17-month “intermission” imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hamilton is taking over the Pantages between between August 17 and January 2, 2022. The Pantages Theatres’ box office will reopen for in-person ticket sales and customer service assistance on Tuesday, August 3 at 12 PM.

For more information on Broadway in Hollywood’s updated policy, click here.