‘The Re-Education Of Molly Singer’: Britt Robertson, Nico Santos, Holland Roden & More Board Indie Feature

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the movie The Re-Education of Molly Singer is currently in production with Britt Robertson playing the title character who is a struggling young lawyer, yearning for her carefree days and raucous university nights from a decade ago.

Also headlining the cast of the Andy Palmer-directed movie is Nico Santos, Holland Roden, Wendie Malick and Ty Simpkins.

In the Todd Friedman and Kevin Haskin written feature, the former Queen of Campus Molly Singer has just botched the biggest case of her career due to her inability to let go of her hard partying lifestyle. Rather than firing her, Molly is tasked by her boss Brenda to re-enroll at her old alma mater, to befriend her socially awkward son, Elliot (Simpkins), and guide him through an already tumultuous freshman year. Equipped with her quick wit, years of experience and her best friend Paulie, Molly discovers that college has certainly changed since her glory days, and maybe it really is time to move on from the best four years of her life to a new journey. Santos will play Ollie, Roden is Trina and Malick will play Mrs. Zimmerman.

Producers are Warner Davis and Friedman. The Warner Davis Company and Hemlock Circle Productions are producing.

Robertson, the star of ABC’s Big Sky, and the upcoming Amy Koppelman movie A Mouthful of Air and features I Still Believe, Tomorrowland, Mother’s Day and Cake is repped by Innovative Artists.

Santos is the star of NBC’s Superstore, and movies The Clapper and Crazy Rich Asians. He is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Roden recently starred in Sony’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and starred on 100 episodes of MTV’s Teen Wolf as Lydia Martin. She is repped by Paradigm, Eclipse Management and Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Malick will star in the Diane Keaton comedy Mack & Rita. She starred in 149 episodes of Just Shoot Me! as well as 125 episodes of Hot in Cleveland, as well as American Housewife and The Ranch. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Marcia Hurwitz.

Simpkins starred in such movies as the Insidious franchise, Avengers: Endgame, The Nice Guys, Iron Man 3, and Jurassic World. He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Palmer is repped by CSP Management.