Britt McHenry Departs Fox News As Settlement Reached In Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Britt McHenry is departing Fox News after reaching a settlement with the network over her sexual harassment claim against the network and fellow contributor Tyrus.

McHenry filed the lawsuit in December, 2019, claiming that Tyrus, whose real name is George Murdoch, engaged in inappropriate behavior that included sexually charged text messages.

The parties filed a stipulation for voluntary dismissal of the case on Monday in federal court.

McHenry said in a statement, “I am very proud to have to stood up for my rights and hope that I have empowered other women to do the same. Although I fully stand by the truth of my allegations, I am pleased to put this matter behind me and move forward with my career.”

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed McHenry’s departure.

Fox News Media issued a statement, “While Fox News is confident it would have prevailed in the lawsuit, we are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

Murdoch’s attorney, Tom Clare, said in a statement, “Tyrus is pleased that the parties have reached a settlement in which the claims against him will be dismissed with prejudice. Tyrus continues to dispute and deny the allegations made against him in the lawsuit and, consistent with that view, will not be making any financial payments.”

McHenry was a commentator on Fox Nation and had hosted a show on the streaming service, Un-PC, for a time along with Tyrus, but their co-hosting ended in 2019. She claimed that Tyrus created an “abusive and hostile work environment” for her on the set, including a February 22 incident in which he lashed out at her on the show. In addition to the text messages, McHenry claims that Murdoch grabbed her in a forceful manner. According to her lawsuit, the network did not take action despite her complaints to executives and to human resources.

Fox News executive producer Jennifer Rauchet also was named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed retaliation, as it alleged that the network stripped her of professional opportunities while giving Tyrus his own show. Tyrus has continued to appear on the network, including the nightly Gutfield! as well as other shows. McHenry accused the network of freezing her out of appearances after she brought up her complaints.

Fox News at the time said that the “allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation. We expect all of her claims to be dismissed.”