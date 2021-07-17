Britney Spears Angrily Calls Out “People Closest” Who Failed To Help Her

It’s Britney, bitch. And she’s back and angry.

Britney Spears lashed out on Instagram Friday against the “people closest” to her who failed to help her in her time of need. The message was apparently aimed at those who only recently started speaking out on her behalf regarding her conservatorship.

No names were mentioned, but Spears said they “know who you are.”

“Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask,” the post read.