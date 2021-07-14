Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Pledges To Move To End Controversial Conservatorship Within Weeks – Update

UPDATE, 3:28 PM: Less than a hour after becoming Britney Spears’ new lawyer, Matthew Rosengart is planning to start the process of ending the highly constraining conservatorship that has held sway over her personal and professional life for over a decade.

The white collar attorney informed LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that he would be filing paperwork in the next few week to end the arrangement that has been in place since 2008. Unless there is a dramatic shift in perspectives ASAP, the motion will certainly set up a battle royale between Spears and her father Jamie Spears, who dominates the conservatorship and his daughter’s $50 million fortune.

This afternoon Spears, who was piped in via phone to the downtown gathering, urged Judge Penny to turn the focus from her to her father. “Investigate him,” the singer said, in tones reminiscent of her chilling and sometime unsteady June 23 testimony over the lack of control she has over her life, career, music and even her own body.

The younger Spears also told the court Wednesday that she is fine with co-conservator Jodi Montgomery remaining in charge of her medical and personal affairs, at least for now.

Opposed by Jamie Spears, Montgomery’s request to have 24/7 security at her home and office due to a surge in threats since last month will be addressed at a now scheduled July 19 hearing.

However, the battle lines are even more clearly drawn thanks to a hearing today. Having already forcibly stated on June 23 she believed “this conservatorship is abusive” and “I would honestly like to be able to sue my family,” an emotional Spears Wednesday remotely told Judge Brenda Penny that “I’m here to get rid” of her estranged father and co-conservator Jamie Spears.

The 39-year old singer added that she wants to “charge him with conservatorship abuse.”

Coming after the blistering testimony by the ‘Toxic’ singer last month and vital resignations of managers and more, submissions and battles of new lawyers and pricey security requirements in the last two weeks, the much-anticipated hearing on the restrictive 13-year old arrangement tuned into a multi-ring circus — in and outside Los Angeles Superior Court.

With a number of topics on the agenda for what was originally intended to be a routine accounting update, the most high-profile matter was attorney Matthew Rosengart’s pitch to take over at Spears’ request to be her legal representative.

A request that Judge Penny just granted.

The media friendly former federal prosecutor has been in talks with Spears since not long after the court-appointed Samuel Ingham III unveiled his desire on July 6 to exit the post he has held since 2008. With a past client list of Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg, sharp elbowed litigator Rosengart will be charged with fulfilling Spears’ sometimes tearful plea of last month to end the conservatorship

That process that could take months and could be stymied by Jamie Spears, who is already in dust-ups with co-conservator Jodi Montgomery and his ex-wife Lynne.

Unlike in the recent past and with Covid-19 cases rising again in LA County, today’s 1:30 PM PT starting hearing was in a bit of bubble as the pandemic initiated LASC Remote Audio program was suddenly discontinued after Spears’ June 23 testimony was played online in real time.

There were about 30 members of the media allowed in Judge Penny’s courtroom this afternoon, with electronic devices not allowed in any form or fashion. As smartphones were placed in sealed magnetic pouches inside the DTLA courthouse, outside around 100 #FreeBritney chanting supporters and seemingly as many media outlets in the oppressive July sun. In that vein, as more Britney backing rallies took place in NYC, DC and elsewhere across the USA today, a pink backdrop had been erected on the Grand Avenue sidewalk in the City of Angels for interviews between calls of “end the conservatorship now!”

Before the group started marching, speakers at the LA rally were vitriolic in their denunciation of the conservatorship and the man and woman many of them put the blame on. As was evident to the cheers that erupted across the spectrum when scandal ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to the microphone and proclaimed “Jamie Spears is a dick!”

Judge Penny was also the object of ire by Britney supporters Wednesday, even as the singer herself praised their efforts. The judicial official and others were the subject of “lock them up” bellows for the decision to essentially close off proceedings from the public and not end the conservatorship immediately.

The intense media focus on Spears’ case also took a whole new direction yesterday.

Wednesday’s hearing comes one day after the New York Times produced Framing Britney Spears documentary was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. In the past year, the Samantha Stark directed film has proven fundamental in spotlighting the situation of the multi-platinum singer and her more than a decade long conservatorship.

Though the hearing inside was potent and the crowd outside was boisterous, the actual docket for the probate matter was quiet today. That’s rare after the flurry of filings in the last few days from conflicting co-conservators and an amicus brief from the ACLU.

This will likely be a quiet before the storm now that Rosengart’s on the job for Spears.