Britney Spears’ Co-Conservator Doesn’t Want A Piece Of Singer’s Life; Wealth Management Firm “Respects Her Wishes”

“I’m Miss American Dream since I was seventeen,” says the opening line of Britney Spear’s poignant 2007 hit ‘Piece of Me.” However, today co-conservator Bessemer Trust made it crystal clear they do not want anything to do with the controversial arrangement that has control the former Princess of Pop’s life, career and fortune for the past 13 years.

“As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship,” said the wealth management firm in a filing Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. “Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes,” Bessemer Trust added, noting that they had been under the impression Spears had consented to the extremely restrictive conservatorship all these years.

If Bessemer Trust’s resignation isn’t approved ASAP, the deep pocket firm has a Plan B. “In the alternative, Petitioner seeks an order shortening time to hear Petitioner’s application for an order approving Petitioner’s resignation as Co-Conservator of the Estate of Britney Jean Spears due to changed circumstances to meet the next Court hearing scheduled for July 14, 2021,” the company said in its application filing today (read it here).

Long story short, and made very apparent during Spear’s plaintive 20-minute presentation before a LASC judge, her parents and lawyers last week, Britney wants to be her own boss.

“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back,” Spears via telephone to Judge Brenda Penny and others on June 23, reading and straying from written notes. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive … I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship.”

This move by the $100 billion dollar overseeing Bessemer Trust comes literally less than 24 hours after LASC Judge Penny confirmed the firm’s role in the singer’s affairs alongside her estranged father Jamie Spears. With a revolving door of conservators and attorneys over the decade, the company was just one of the latest to be brought on board. Actually, Bessemer Trust were only included in the conservatorship in an acting capacity late last year to share responsibilities with Jamie Spears over his daughter’s career and nearly $60 million fortune. Not officially confirmed in their duties until June 30, Bessemer Trust never actually had any formal say in the younger Spears’ money, I hear.

All of which means the one person that Britney has said repeatedly she doesn’t not want running her career and finances is now the only one in charge of that aspect of her conservatorship. In fact, Judge Penny made a point of denying the motion of the younger Spears’ court appointed lawyer to have the elder Spears tossed out of the 13-year long conservatorship.

In terms of Britney’s personal life and medical needs, that has been under the eye of the court appointed Jodi Montgomery for several years. Reflecting the chaotic nature of the whole situation, the licensed fiduciary was temporarily added to the conservatorship in 2019. Earlier this year, Spears’ attorney Samuel Ingham III petitioned to make that appointment permanent. A move the likely soon to exit lawyer may need to check with his client as Spears herself said on June 23 that “even Jodi is starting to take it too far.”

Still, despite all this and remarks by Spears on social media in subsequent days, the ‘…Baby, One More Time’ singer has still not actually filed paperwork to halt or fundamentally alter the conservatorship. So, while #FreeBritney is a worldwide thing, Britney herself hasn’t sought that freedom, yet.

