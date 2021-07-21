Brisbane Confirmed To Host 2032 Summer Olympics

Brisbane has been officially selected to host the 2032 Olympics, marking the Games’ return to Australia 32 years after the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The selection was not unexpected: In February, Brisbane was given the exclusive negotiating rights by the International Olympic Committee, essentially halting the hosting efforts of Quatar, Hungary and Germany, according to ESPN.

Today, the host city posted a statement on the Olympics website, saying, in part, “Brisbane and Queensland are ready to welcome the world in 2032. Australia has a love affair with the Olympic Games, as evidenced by the fact that we are one of only two countries to have sent a contingent of athletes to each edition of the Olympic Games in the modern era. Today we have in our hands the third opportunity for Australia to host the biggest sporting event on the planet. To do this, we intend to build on innovation as well as the successes of Sydney 2000 and Melbourne 1956.”

The dates for the Brisbane Olympic Games are July 23 to August 8, 2032, with the Paralympic Games set for August 24 to September 5, 2032.

The Brisbane Olympics will follow the Games in Paris (2024) and Los Angeles (2028). The formal decision for the Brisbane location was made today at an IOC meeting on Tokyo ahead of the Tokyo Games’ opening ceremony on Friday.