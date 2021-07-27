‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page To Star in Paramount’s New Reimagining Of ‘The Saint’

Following the news that he would not be returning for the second season of Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page looks to have found his first major starring role since his breakout part in the Netflix series. Sources tell Deadline that Page will star in and executive produce a new, reimagined version of The Saint for Paramount Pictures.

Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Mark Vahradian will produce, with Kwame Kwei-Armah penning the script. The late Robert Evans, who produced Paramount’s 1997 movie adaption starring Val Kilmer, will also get a producer credit.

Based in part on Leslie Charteris’ 1920s book series and subsequent 1960s UK TV series starring Roger Moore, The Saint follows Simon Templar, better known as The Saint, a Robin Hood-esque criminal and thief for hire who goes on a globetrotting adventure. While plot details for this pic are being kept under wraps, insiders say this will be a completely new take that reimagines the character and world around him.

It remains unclear at this stage of development if Dexter Fletcher, who is currently directing and executive producing Paramount TV Studios’ The Offer for Paramount+, will direct this new, reimagined version of The Saint.

Paramount’s Motion Picture Group president Emma Watts has been high on Page for some time following his breakout role on Bridgerton, even recently casting him alongside Chris Pine in its untitled Dungeons and Dragons movie. After his exit from the Shondaland series she and other execs moved quickly to find the right project for Page, and those close to the actor said The Saint quickly rose to the top of his list of Paramount projects he wanted to tackle.

Besides Bridgerton, which just earned Page a Best Actor in a Drama Series Emmy nomination, he recently wrapped production on the Netflix film The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. He is repped by CAA, Mosaic, The Artists Partnership and attorney Greg Slewett.

Kwei-Armah’s credits include the Spike Lee musical All Rise, Liberty Road and Marked Man for Amazon. Also a playwright, his plays have won him the best Newcomer on the West as well as the prestigious Peggy Ramsey Award, and he currently serves as artistic director for The Young Vic in London. He is repped by CAA, Redefine Entertianment, and Lichter Grossman Nichols & Adler.