‘Bridgerton’: Emmy Voters Swoon Over Netflix Series As It Lands 12 Nominations; Rege-Jean Page Up For Best Actor

Emmy Nominations: ‘The Crown’ & ‘The Mandalorian’ Top List; HBO/HBO Max Edges Netflix For Network Lead
Bridgerton
Netflix

Netflix’s bonkbuster period drama Bridgerton has secured its first 12 Emmy nominations.

The Shondaland Regency-era romp is up for best drama series, while leading man Rege-Jean Page, who played the dapper Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, has scored a nomination in the leading actor, drama, category.

As well as the nominations for two major prizes, Bridgerton figures in nine other categories, including for period costumes, casting, cinematography, directing, and original title music.

Bridgerton’s second season is currently shooting in the UK, while Netflix has confirmed that a third and fourth season are also on the way. The drama became Netflix’s biggest ever series after it was watched by a record 82 million households around the world.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and Paramount+.

