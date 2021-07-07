‘Bridgerton’: The Dating Format? Peacock Orders Regency-Style Courting Competition ‘Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment In Romance’

Bridgerton has spawned everything from merchandise to food trends and official immersive experiences.

Shonda Rhimes’ series is now influencing reality television trends with a new dating format ordered at Peacock.

The NBCU streamer has handed a series order to Regency-style dating series Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment In Romance. It comes from Endemol Shine North America in association with its Banijay-owned British sister company Shine TV.

The series will follow a heroine looking for her duke. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of the heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, the heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.

The series will be exec produced by Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America and Susy Price for Shine TV.