‘Bridgerton’ Creator Chris Van Dusen Reacts To Series’ 12 Emmy Noms, Promises “Magnetic” Season 2 Romance

Bridgerton had a strong showing Tuesday morning as the Netflix romantic drama series earned a total of 12 Emmy nominations. For series creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen, awards recognition is the cherry on top of an already significant debut.

“I always hoped that people would find and fall in love with this show but I certainly could never have anticipated this level of response or reception and it’s been so exciting and a little surreal in the best way possible,” he told Deadline. “I’m just filled with so much gratitude.”

The streamer’s record-breaking drama is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.

The series secured nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Regé-Jean Page. While Page will not be featured in the upcoming sophomore season, Van Dusen said “he’s our duke and he will always be our duke.”

“I know he’s actually about to continue charming the world in really amazing ways and I hope I’m fortunate enough to work with him again,” he added.

Speaking of Season 2, the Bridgerton boss remained tight-lipped on what viewers can expect to see. The second installment will move on to another book in Julia Quinn’s series. Though hesitant to reveal details, Van Dusen did share that he’s in the editing process for the new season’s first two episodes.

“I don’t think people are going to be ready,” he said. “It’s everything people love so much about the first season but more.”

Of course, Bridgerton wouldn’t be Bridgerton without romance. Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma has coupled up with Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton and the two actors may make sparks fly, Van Dusen shared.

“The two of them are just magnetic,” he said.

While the first season of Bridgerton opened to pandemic-inflicted audiences seeking respite from the coronavirus, Season 2 comes together as Covid-19 continues to affect numerous countries. However Van Dusen assures that the cast and crew are numerous following Covid safety measures to “keep the health and safety at the forefront of our minds while still bringing the magic from Season 1 to Season 2.”

Bridgerton is also up for the period costumes, casting, cinematography, directing and original title music categories.

