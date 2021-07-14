‘Bridge And Tunnel’ Renewed For Season 2 By Epix

Edward Burns’ Bridge and Tunnel will be back for a second go-round. Epix has ordered a second season of the half-hour dramedy series, written, directed and produced by Burns, who also stars.

The six-episode series, set in the early 1980’s, revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town. Production will begin this fall in New York, with an eye towards a 2022 premiere.

The series’ ensemble cast includes Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery), Caitlin Stasey (Reign), Gigi Zumbado (9-1-1), JanLuis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why), Brian Muller (The Deuce) and Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight).

In addition to Burns, the series is also executive produced by Aaron Lubin (Something Borrowed, Public Morals) and Lori Keith Douglas (The Village, Friends from College). Bridge and Tunnel is produced by EPIX Studios and is internationally distributed by MGM.

Burns and Lubin have been producing partners at Marlboro Road Gang Productions for the past 20 years and recently completed Burns’ 13th feature, Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Lubin and Burns also executive produced and Burns starred in the finale episode of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories for Amblin Partners, Universal Television and Apple Television. Spielberg, Amblin and Lubin also executive produced Burns’ police drama Public Morals on TNT, in which Burns wrote, directed, produced and starred.