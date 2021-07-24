New York TV Reporter Brianna Hamblin Tweets On-Camera Sexual Harassment, Gets Celebrity Support

Brianna Hamblin, a television news reporter from Rochester, New York’s Spectrum News 1, posted a Twitter video today that showed her being catcalled and abused while on the job.

The incidents prompted a series of supportive responses from others in the news business who have undergone similar harassments.

Hamblin was about to begin a standup on a local healthy meals program for kids this summer. But just before she was ready to begin her report, several male passersby started commenting.

“You look nice, by the way,” said one man, who then walked away. But as Hamblin attempted to resume, another man started in.

“You’re beautiful as hell,” he said to Hamblin.

She tried to turn the uncomfortable moment around, telling him, “Go find a TV and watch Spectrum News.”

But the man continued his comments, making several racially-tinged comments that escalated into a diatribe against white women.

“All right, we are done here,” Hamblin said, ending the confrontation. “Have a great rest of your day.”

“Oh my God,” she said after the moment, looking into the camera.

Later, Hamblin tweeted about the incident, noting such confrontations “happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it.”

“This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit,” she added.

Hamblin’s spotlight on the harassment received support from others, who also recounted incidents like hers. Kathy Griffin, Rex Chapman, ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Dallas reporter Lynnanne Nyguyen, Lubbock reporter Blair Sabol, and Andrew Baglini, meteorologist for CBS WIVB in Buffalo, NY, were among those voicing sympathy.

Hamblin thanked all, writing, “I see it and I appreciate it so much.”

“To all the women who related to this, I’m sorry and want to give you a big virtual hug,” she added. “Thank you for sharing your own experiences too so men realize how common and unwanted this is.”