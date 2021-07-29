Brian Epstein Pic ‘Midas Man’ Pre-Sells To Signature In UK & Ireland; Deals Also Struck For Aus, France, More

EXCLUSIVE: Brisk business has been concluded on Midas Man, the feature about the life of The Beatles manager Brian Epstein, by sales outfit Mister Smith Entertainment.

Signature Entertainment has picked up rights for UK and Ireland following the recent Cannes virtual market. Deals have also been concluded for Australia/NZ (Transmission Films), Baltics (ACME), Benelux (WW Entertainment), CIS (Exponenta), Ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz), France (Metropolitan), Italy (Eagle Pictures), Poland (Monolith Films), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Scandinavia (Mislabel), Spain (Tripictures), Switzerland (Ascot Elite).

The project will shoot in Liverpool and London for release in 2022. Jonas Akerlund (Lords Of Chaos) is directing. Starring are The Queen’s Gambit’s Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, with further cast to be confirmed.

The screenplay has been written by Jonathan Wakeham from a story by Brigit Grant. It will follow Epstein’s tumultuous life which saw him shoot to fame at the tender age of 25 but ended in tragedy at the age of 32. The film will highlight his influence on pop music, with Epstein also discovering acts including Cilla Black and Gerry and The Pacemakers.

Producers are Kevin Proctor and Perry Travers at StudioPOW (Funny Cow) and Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films (Moon). Peter Dunne and Mark Borkowski are executive producers with Nicola Pearcey. Midas Man is being produced in association with Er Dong Pictures, which will also be distributing the film in Greater China.

The UK deal was negotiated by Signature Entertainment’s Director of Acquisitions and Development Elizabeth Williams and Mister Smith Entertainment’s David Garrett.

“Signature are absolutely thrilled to be releasing Midas Man in the UK and Ireland,” said Signature’s Elizabeth Williams. “We are so impressed with the script and the filmmakers’ approach to the extraordinary untold story of Brian Epstein and cannot wait to see the result. The film promises to have such a broad appeal and so many winning elements. We look forward to introducing it to audiences, who we are sure will absolutely love it.”

“Midas Man has found the right home with Signature Entertainment with its innovative and nimble approach to each film. With the international expertise of our other first-class distributors, Brian Epstein’s powerful story will reach the global audience it deserves,” added Akerlund.