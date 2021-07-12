Brian Baumgartner & Judd Nelson Music-Comedy ‘Electric Jesus’ Scores North America & NFT Deal — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) has sold North American distribution and NFT (non-fungible token) rights of Brian Baumgartner (The Office) music-comedy Electric Jesus to 1091 Pictures.

The 80’s throwback movie charts the story of a never-famous teen Christian hair metal band which spends the summer of 1986 playing rock music meant to ‘make Jesus famous’.

Written and directed by Chris White, the film features Baumgartner alongside Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), Shawn Parsons, Rhoda Griffis and Claire Bronson. Pic is produced by Chris White and Emily Reach for Hair Band Glory, LLC.

1091 Pictures and MPX have specifically negotiated rights around the films’ NFT and digital merchandising rights, marking one of the first market deals for these rights in the independent space.

Related Story Mubi Buys North America, UK & More On Cannes Un Certain Regard Title 'Great Freedom'

James Andrew Felts, CEO of MPX commented: “The practical application of non-fungible media rights will have a material impact on deal structures similarly to the SVOD rights craze of the mid-2000’s. As a sales organization we are highly invested in understanding and properly capitalizing this new media right for our clients. In this case we are motivated by 1091’s vision and plan for the handling and monetization of these rights.”

Watch on Deadline

“We’re excited to rock out with MPX on this amazing film,” said 1091’s head of content Eric Min. “The entire cast is absolutely fantastic and the film, in all its hair band glory, appeals to wide audiences so a part of our marketing rollout plan is to release a collection of NFTs as digital collectibles and we hope this will deepen engagement and enhance content experiences for audiences.”

1091 Pictures plans to release the film on digital on November 2nd with a national marketing campaign to support the release.

The deal, which was struck in recent weeks, was negotiated by Ryan Bury and James Andrew Felts of MPX on behalf of the filmmakers and Eric Min and Lev Avery-Peck on behalf of 1091 Pictures.