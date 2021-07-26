‘Breathe’: Florencia Lozano & Juan Pablo Espinosa Join Netflix Survival Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Florencia Lozano (Life After You) and Juan Pablo Espinosa (Half Brothers) are set for recurring roles opposite Melissa Barrera in Breathe, Netflix’s one-hour drama series from Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall, and Warner Bros. Television.

In Breathe, written by Gero and Gall, when a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman (Barrera) must battle the elements and odds to survive. Barrera’s Liv is a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her plane crashes and she must battle for survival.

Lozano and Espinosa will play Liv’s mother and father, respectively.

Gero executive produces via his Quinn’s House production company, along with Gall. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Lozano co-wrote and stars in Life After You, which was awarded Best Feature and Best Actress at the Nice International Film Festival. She will next be seen in the feature Here After. Her previous television credits include the starring role of Claudia Messina on Netflix’s Narcos, as well as Madam Secretary, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Law & Order: SVU, among others. She’s repped by ATA Management, Paradigm, & Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Espinosa most recently starred in Focus Features’ comedy Half Brothers. Other recent credits include Apple TV’s Acapulco, Cocaine Godmother opposite Catherine Zeta Jones, and a recurring role as Luis Carlos Galán on Netflix’s Narcos. In Latin America, he’s known for his work on El Secretario, A Corazon Abierto and La Fan with NBC/Telemundo, among others. He’s repped by SMS Talent.