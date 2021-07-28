Veteran Producer Brandon Evans Teams With Peninsula Television To Launch Brick Lane Pictures

Brandon Evans, who has produced and financed movies including the Pablo Schreiber comedy Big Bear, the Pedro Pascal-starrer Bloodsucking Bastards, is teaming with international true crime producer Peninsula Television to launch Brick Lane Pictures.

Brick Lane will focus on developing international film and TV co-productions and contemporary themed dramas for the theatrical, streaming and broadcasting markets. It will be based in Dublin and Los Angeles.

The Ireland-born Evans will serve as president, CEO and partner in Brick Lane, which already has a robust film development slate that includes My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star, with producing partner Steve Waterman; Lion’s Den, with producing partners Todd and Grant Slater of Slater Brothers Entertainment and director Jesse V. Johnson; and The Threeway, with director Michael Downing.

The company said a TV drama series is also in advanced development, with more details coming soon.

“As an Irishman it’s great to be back home and to have an opportunity to take advantage of the extraordinary opportunities which the Irish industry has to offer,” Evans said in announcing the venture. “Not just in terms of it’s attractive tax incentives but also the incredible production talent and stunning locations, all of which are rapidly becoming the envy of the global film industry.”

Dublin- and New York-based Peninsula’s credits include titles like Return to Downton, Celebrity Obsessed, Uncovering the Date Rape Killer and Diana: An American Love Affair. Last year, it joined with FilmRise and Sky Studios to produce the, forensic investigative series Bloodline Detectives hosted by Nancy Grace.