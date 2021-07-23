Bradley Whitford Joins ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Revisionist Tale ‘Rosaline’ At 20th Century

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Whitford is set to join 20th Century’s Rosaline, a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo & Juliet that has Kaitlyn Dever attached to star. Isabela Merced is on board to play Juliet and Kyle Allen will play Romeo. The film had been at MGM but recently hit the market, and after being quickly acquired by 20th Century, the studio tapped Karen Maine to direct. 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing.

The script is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle and is a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare tale. We see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman—who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. What begins as an attempt to foil the famous romance and win back her guy becomes a journey of self-discovery as she ultimately works to help get the star-crossed lovers back together.

(500) Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber penned the script. Emily Morris & Becca Edelman are overseeing for 21 Laps; Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century.

Whitford recently received a nomination for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. He is also known for his work in the Academy Award-nominated films Get Out and The Post and will soon be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM!.

He is repped by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management.