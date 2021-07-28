Bob Odenkirk In Stable Condition After “Heart Related Incident” On ‘Better Call Saul’ Set, Reps Say

UPDATED with Nate Odenkirk post: Reps for Bob Odenkirk confirmed to Deadline that the Better Call Saul star is in stable condition after suffering what was termed as a “heart related incident” on the show’s New Mexico set Tuesday night.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident,” said the statement. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Also this afternoon, the actor’s son, Nate Odenkirk, posted on social media that his father is “going to be okay.”

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

The news broke Tuesday night that two-time Emmy winner Odenkirk fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital. It sparked an outpouring of support from friends and collaborators, including Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Saul co-star Michael McKean and Odenkirk’s Mr. Show co-creator/star David Cross.

Production on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul was underway in New Mexico, after its scheduled start in March. What Odenkirk’s condition means for the show is an open question. Reps for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, had no comment.

AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll said early this year that the popular series likely would return in the first quarter of 2022 after Covid-related delays.