Bob Odenkirk Says He Had “Small Heart Attack” But Will “Be Back Soon”

After word came earlier today from Bob Odenkirk’s pal and sometimes creative partner David Cross that the world would be hearing soon from the beloved Better Call Saul star — who collapsed on set Tuesday night — Odenkirk posted a reassuring statement on Twitter.

“Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sony’s support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

David Cross shared good news earlier about his friend and Mr. Show partner, promising fans that Odenkirk himself would be surfacing soon.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great!,” Cross said about Odenkirk, who suffered what was described as a “heart related incident” on the Albuquerque, New Mexico set of Better Call Saul Tuesday night.

The news broke Tuesday night that two-time Emmy winner Odenkirk fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital. It sparked an outpouring of support from friends and collaborators, including Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Saul co-star Michael McKean and Odenkirk’s Mr. Show co-creator/star David Cross.

Production on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul was underway in New Mexico, after its scheduled start in March. What Odenkirk’s condition means for the show is an open question.