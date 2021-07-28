Bob Odenkirk Co-Stars Bryan Cranston, David Cross & Michael McKean Among ‘Better Call Saul’ Star’s Hollywood Well-Wishers

Hollywood well-wishers and friends of Bob Odenkirk are expressing their support and hopes for the Better Call Saul star, who collapsed on the set of that show yesterday and remains hospitalized.

“He WILL get through this,” tweeted David Cross, Odenkirk’s collaborator on the much-loved HBO series Mr. Show With Bob and David. Promising to “share what I know when I can” about Odenkirk’s condition, Cross called his comedy partner “one of the strongest people I know both physically and mentally.”

Details about Odenkirk’s condition or the cause of the collapse have not been disclosed.

Bryan Cranston, Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad co-star, posted an Instagram message, writing, “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Better Call Saul actor Michael McKean, who has played Saul’s older brother Chuck, tweeted, “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother.”

Odenkirk “is universally loved by all who have had the pleasure of working and laughing with him,” tweeted Al Franken. “Everyone is rooting for you, Bob!”

Here is a sampling of the social media messages for Odenkirk.

One of my favorite sketches ever. Wishing Bob Odenkirk a full recovery. ❤️ https://t.co/UhbdCmtvji — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) July 28, 2021

Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) July 28, 2021

I barely know @mrbobodenkirk but the person I’ve met and the artist I’ve come to admire is getting my prayers tonight. To his family and friends, my family’s best wishes. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 28, 2021