Bob Odenkirk Collapses On New Mexico Set Of ‘Better Call Saul,’ Is Rushed To Hospital

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday, Deadline has confirmed. The 58-year-old Odenkirk fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital, where he remains. His actual condition is unknown.

Production on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul was underway in New Mexico, after its scheduled start in March. What Odenkirk’s condition means for the show is an open question. Reps for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, had no comment.

AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll said early this year that the popular series would likely return in the first quarter of 2022 after Covid-related delays.

Show creator Vince Gilligan just re-upped his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television this month.

Better Call Saul has received 40 Primetime Emmy nominations to date, winning two awards for the Employee Training short-form video. The series is not eligible for the Emmys this year but is expected to come back in a big way next year for its final installment. The prequel also has earned four PGA Award Nominations so far, 1 DGA Award Nomination, 15 WGA Award Nominations (and 2 wins) and a Peabody Award.