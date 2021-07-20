‘Bling Empire’ Producer Jeff Jenkins Productions Hires Russell Jay-Staglik As SVP, Development & Current Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Jenkins is reuniting with his former Bunim/Murray colleague Russell Jay-Staglik.

His 3BMG-backed production company Jeff Jenkins Productions, which is behind Netflix’s Bling Empire, has hired Jay-Staglik as SVP, Development and Current Programming.

It comes after the company’s My Unorthodox Life, a reality series following Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, recently launched on Netflix and went into its top-ten most watched shows.

Jay-Staglik, who will report to Jenkins, was previously VP, current and development at the Banijay-owned producer. He has served as both producer and showrunner on reality shows such as The Challenge (MTV), Keeping Up with the Kardashians and spinoffs Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (E!), as well as Mariah’s World (E!) and The Simple Life (Fox).

He also oversaw the development and production of E! hit Total Divas, then developed and sold its spinoffs, Total Bellas (E!) and Miz and Mrs (USA) as well as Facebook Watch’s recent series House of Creators.

Watch on Deadline

Jenkins, whose Bling Empire became one of Netflix’s most-watched reality series when it launched in January, recently told Deadline that he is working with pop star Paula Abdul, former Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci and Jocelyn Wildenstein, the socialite known for her extensive, catlike cosmetic surgery, as he looks to take advantage of the latest boom in the world of reality docusoaps.

“Having worked with Russell for many years, I’m well aware of the immense value he adds at every stage of development and production,” said Jenkins. “I’m delighted to welcome him to JJP at such an exciting time for our company, and we’re ecstatic to pull him into the assortment of series we already have on deck, while digging into new projects together.”