‘Bling Empire’: Chèrie Chan & Jessey Lee Exiting Netflix Reality Series

The upcoming second season of Bling Empire will be without main cast member Chèrie Chan and her fiancé Jessey Lee. Both are leaving the popular Netflix reality series, Deadline has confirmed.

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends and frenemies in Los Angeles.

Shot in Beverly Hills, the eight-part series follows the group as they spend their days and nights at fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, while also running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, as well as keeping and spilling secrets.

Chan proposed to Lee in the Season 1 finale, and the two are now engaged. The couple decided to leave the show to focus on their family and business life, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider also star in the series.

Bling Empire is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, the company set up by former Bunim/Murray co-president and Keeping Up The Kardashians exec producer Jenkins and backed by 3BMG.