Bleecker Street Picks Up Stephen Daldry Comedy Feature ‘Together’

Bleecker Street has taken North American rights to Stephen Daldry’s new comedy, Together, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan which follows two partners who are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship during lockdown. A theatrical release of Aug. 27 has been set with VOD to follow in September.

Dennis Kelly penned the BBC Film, Shoebox Films and Sonia Friedman feature. Producers are Guy Heeley and Friedman.

“Stephen Daldry has brought together two of the most engaging performers to bring to life the story of a family going through what we all went through over the last year,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “The biting comedy, the never-ending uncertainty and the intense frustration of being stuck in quarantine are at the heart of Daldry’s finely attuned film about the complexity and importance of human connections.”

“Dennis Kelly’s urgent and universal story is so timely we want to get it to North American audiences as wide as possible and as quickly as possible,” said producers Guy Heeley and Sonia Friedman. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Bleecker Street in rolling out this emotionally charged film this summer and spotlighting James and Sharon’s hysterically funny and poignant performances and Stephen’s pin sharp direction.”

The deal was brokered by Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bleecker Street recently released the Sundance comedy Dream Horse starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis; Together Together, with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison and the Colin Firth-Stanley Tucci film, Supernova as well as Military Wives with Sharon Horgan and Wild Mountain Thyme starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan. Upcoming releases include the documentary, The Loneliest Whale, and the Berlin prize winner, I’m Your Man with Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens and Mass starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton.