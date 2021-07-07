‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Sets Voice Cast For Adult Swim, Crunchyroll Series: Jessica Henwick, Will Yun Lee, Samira Wiley, More

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll have revealed the characters and stellar English and Japanese voice cast of its anticipated animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, inspired by the Blade Runner movie franchise.

Cast includes Jessica Henwick, Arisa Shida, Will Yun Lee, Shinshu Fuji, Samira Wiley, Takako Honda, Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Josh Duhamel, Taiten Kusunoki, Peyton List, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Stephen Root, Hochu Otsuka, Barkhad Abdi, Takayuki Kinba, Gregg Henry, Masane Tsukayama, Henry Czerny, Akio Nojima, Jason Spisak and Kazuki Yao.

Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) will direct all 13 episodes. The series is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer.

Henwick/Shida voice Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose. Lee/Fuji voice Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles. Wiley/Hona voice Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit. Cox/Hashi voice Niander Wallace Sr, founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation. Bentley/Koyasu voice Niander Wallace Jr, brilliant scientist working for his father. Duhamel/Kusunoki voice Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner. List/Sakakibara voice Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief. Root/Otsuka voice Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD. Abdi/Kinba voice Doc Badger, a black market dealer. Henry/Tsukayama voice Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production. Spisak/Yao voice Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation.

Adult Swim will air the English language version on the network’s anime programming block Toonami and Crunchyroll will stream the series in Japanese with subtitles. Both will offer the series to viewers worldwide outside of Asia.

A first look at the series will be unveiled during the show’s online panel beginning at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on July 23 at Comic-Con@Home 2021. Panelists will include Aramaki, Kamiyama, Joseph Chou, (executive producer), Wes Gleason (voice director), Henwick (voice of Elle), and Jason DeMarco (co-creator of Toonami/senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim/moderator).