‘Black Widow’ Crosses $100M At Domestic B.O. In Record Time During Pandemic

In what should not come as shocking, Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office in six days, making it the fastest to do so during the pandemic.

Black Widow joins other titles in the pandemic’s century club including Universal’s F9 (8 days to the mark), Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II (15 days), and Warner Bros/Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong (12 weekends).

Black Widow made $5.5M yesterday, 10% ahead of F9‘s first Wednesday of $5M. The MCU pic’s running total now counts $100.7M. The Scarlett Johansson movie notched the best domestic opening during the pandemic of $80.3M, and posted the best Monday and Tuesday we’ve seen to date since the Covid era began in mid-March 2020 respectively with $7.16M and $7.6M.

After posting a near $40M opening day (including Thursday previews), many in the industry believed that Black Widow would touch $90M+. Disney is typically conservative on their projections, however, they knew with the Disney+ Premier day-and-date theatrical factor, that the MCU Russian spy’s weekend fate lied in the $80M-range. As such, Black Widow fell 41% from Friday to Saturday ($23.3M) by 41%. Disney for the first time ever reported a Disney+ Premier opening global revenue of $60M for the film. All in with Black Widow‘s overseas opening weekend gross, global Disney+ Premier and box office monies for the film amounted to $219M. We heard that $60M WW Disney+ Premier number leaned heavier in regards to its U.S. spend. Disney reported that Black Widow‘s Disney+ and domestic B.O. first weekend “surpassed $100M”. Third party streaming analytics corp Samba TV measured that 1.1 U.S. terrestrial TV households tuned into Black Widow which translates into an estimated near $33M.

Watch on Deadline

Black Widow is expected to repeat its No. 1 slot at the box office this weekend with an estimated $24M-$28M take.