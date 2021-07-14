‘Black Widow’ DP Gabriel Beristain To Helm ‘Brooklyn Story’ Film & ‘11 Days In Hell’ TV Series For Wallner Media

EXCLUSIVE: Black Widow cinematographer Gabriel Beristain has signed on to direct adaptations of the books Brooklyn Story and 11 Days in Hell, which were recently acquired by Wallner Media.

The former project is a film, which Suzanne Corso adapted from her best-selling novel of the same name. The latter is a TV series, based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William T. Harper. Beristain will direct all 11 episodes, scripted by Bruce and Brett Moore.

The first novel in a trilogy, Brooklyn Story is set in the summer of 1978. It centers on Samantha Bonti, who is fifteen years old, half Jewish and half Italian, and hesitantly edging toward pure Brooklyn, even if her dreams of something more are bigger than the neighborhood girls’ teased hair. Samantha lives in Bensonhurst with her mother, Joan, a woman abandoned and scarred in a ruinous marriage, poisoned with cynicism, and shackled by addictions, and with her Grandma Ruth, her loudest and most opinionated source of encouragement. As flawed as they are, they are family.

11 Days in Hell tells the true story of the longest prison siege in U.S. history, which took place over the course of 11 days at Texas’ Huntsville State Prison, in July of 1974. The ringleader, Federico “Fred” Gomez Carrasco, the former boss of the largest drug-running operation in South Texas, was serving life for assault with intent to commit murder on a police officer. Employing the aid of two other inmates, he took eleven prison workers and four inmates hostage in the prison library.

Watch on Deadline

Beristain has previously helmed episodes of CBS’s MacGyver reboot and Hawaii Five-0.

His TV credits as a DP include MacGyver, Agent Carter, The Strain and Magic City.

On the film side, he recently lensed the Marvel blockbuster Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and more. Additional credits include Caravaggio, Blood In, Blood Out, The Spanish Prisoner, Blade II, Blade: Trinity, S.W.A.T., The Ring Two and The Sentinel.

Beristain is in development, as a producer-director, on a number of projects, including The House of Abraham Phillips; El Imperio de la Habana, based on the book La Vida Intima de Meyer Lansky by Cuban author Enrique Cirules; and Tina, based on the life of Tina Modotti.

Wallner Media is a media corporation focused on development, production and financing of motion pictures, television, music and sports. Partners at the production company include Jeff Wallner (CEO), Philippe Farcy (President), Jasmin Espada (VP of Communications) and Michael Thornberry.

Wallner Media is represented by the Law Offices of Ross Carmel. Jasmin Espada is represented by Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law.