‘Black Widow’ Advance Ticket Sales Are Fandango’s Best Of The Year To Date

As we told you over the weekend, Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow presales were set to outstrip that of Universal’s F9 at the same point in time before its opening weekend, and this morning Fandango has reported that the Cate Shortland-directed movie is their best pre-seller so far in 2021.

Black Widow advance ticket sales are also besting that of of pre-pandemic Marvel titles Spider-Man: Homecoming (domestic opening B.O. $117M) and Doctor Strange (opening $85M). First weekend projections for Black Widow are between $80M-$90M. Disney is being safe with a $75M+ forecast.

The Scarlett Johansson superhero movie is currently 83% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a survey of 4K Fandango ticket-buyers who are planning to see Black Widow, it was reported:

97% are excited for Marvel’s first film in theaters in over two years.

96% will stay till the very end of the credits to see the post-credits scene.

93% are Johansson fans.

81% will see Black Widow on the biggest screen possible.

79% have been waiting a very long time for a standalone Black Widow movie, the character making her debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

“This action-packed film delivers on every level, giving fans the immersive, big-screen summer blockbuster, they’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, along with a compelling storyline, engaging humor, and a memorable cast of characters, including exciting newcomers to the MCU,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “There’s a reason why moviegoers voted for Black Widow at the summer’s most anticipated movie, and they will not be disappointed.”

Check out our interview with Shortland here.