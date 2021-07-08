BET Teams With Kin On New Digital Lifestyle Series ‘Celebrity Stash’ Featuring LeToya Luckett, Amara La Negra, Bow Wow, More

EXCLUSIVE: BET has partnered with Kin on new digital lifestyle series Celebrity Stash.

The eight-episode first season will give fans a look into the homes of some of their favorite stars, including Amara La Negra, Bow Wow, Eva Marcille, Safaree, Young M.A., Yandy Smith-Harris, B Simone, and Letoya Luckett. The series will premiere Friday, July 9, on BET Her’s YouTube channel with Luckett.

In each episode, a new celebrity guest will invite fans into their home to check out some of their beloved belongings, from Swarovski crystal baby shoes to multicolored motorcycles, and help decide which treasures to keep and which to donate to charity.

“It’s been a pleasure to partner with Kin to produce Celebrity Stash. We’re proud to have created a show that melds celebrity and philanthropy. Having stars give us a glimpse into their personal spaces along with donating an item for charity from their collections is really special,” said SVP and General Manager of BET Digital, Amy DuBois Barnett.

The episode release schedule is as follows:

7/9: EP 101 LeToya Luckett / Dallas, TX

7/16: EP 102 Amara La Negra / Miami, FL

7/23: EP 103 Safaree / Atlanta, GA

7/30: EP 105 Young M.A/ Phillipsburg, NJ

8/6: EP 104 Bow Wow / Atlanta, GA

8/13: EP 106 Eva Marcille / Atlanta, GA

8/20: EP Yandy Smith-Harris/ Atlanta, GA

8/27: EP 108 B Simone/Atlanta, GA

Celebrity Stash is produced by Shani Black and Gabrielle Jones for Kin, creator of unscripted entertainment franchises that resonate with women ages 25 to 40. Amber Mike serves as executive producer for BET.