BET Her Acquires SXSW Jury Winner ‘I’m Fine (Thanks For Asking)’, Sets Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: BET Her has acquired festival hit I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking), setting an August 7 premiere date.

The SXSW Special Jury Award winner examines the harsh reality of homelessness amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

Its protagonist is Danny (Kelly Kali), a recently widowed hairdresser who finds herself living on the streets with her eight-year-old daughter Wes (Wesley Moss). As Danny works to secure the funds that will allow her to lock down an apartment, she also aims to protect her child from the reality of their situation.

Student Oscar & DGA Award winner Kali directed the film, alongside Angelique Molina. The pair scripted the indie with Roma Kong.

Kong, Molina and Kali produced the project with Capella Fahoome and Deon Cole, who co-starred. Kali, Fahoome and Cole also served as executive producers.

I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking) debuts on BET Her on the 7th at 7 PM ET/PT. We hear that the film will later screen on Showtime.

Check out the trailer for the film above.