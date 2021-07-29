Berlanti/Schechter Films Promotes Michael McGrath To EVP Of Film

EXCLUSIVE: Michael McGrath has been promoted to EVP Film at Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter’s production company Berlanti/Schechter Films.

“We are so pleased to be announcing Mike McGrath’s well deserved promotion,” said Berlanti and Schechter. “Sarah and Mike have worked together for nearly a decade and Greg and Mike have worked together for over seven years. He is beloved by writers and directors alike because of his deep passion, fierce advocacy and the incredible support and leadership he offers on all our projects. It’s been an enormous privilege watching Mike grow into one of the smartest, hardest working and talented film execs and producers in town. We are so grateful he will continue to work with us as we build Berlanti/Schechter Films.”

McGrath has been an integral part in growing the Berlanti/Schechter Films division, overseeing their slate of features at Netflix, where the company has an exclusive first-look feature film deal, and bringing in and shepherding projects at Warner Bros., HBO Max, 20th Century Studios, Amazon, Focus Features, FilmNation and Skydance, among others.

McGrath most recently served as executive producer on the company’s Unpregnant at HBO Max, as well as the upcoming Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds. He previously assisted Schechter at Warner Bros before they both departed to join Berlanti Productions. Upcoming projects he brought to the company include Red, White & Royal Blue, Be More Chill and The Editor.

“I am so thrilled to continue on this amazing journey with Greg and Sarah. Their mentorship, guidance and trust over the last eight years has been invaluable and I feel extremely proud to count Berlanti/Schechter Films as my home,” McGrath said. “It’s such a joy to be a part of a team that values telling important stories from an eclectic array of voices and I cannot wait for what’s to come.”