Beaumont Communications Rebrands As Epilogue, Promotes Duo

EXCLUSIVE: UK publicity firm Beaumont Communications, which reps clients including Martin Compston, Indira Varma, Emily Beecham and Laura Donnelly, is rebranding to Epilogue.

Tim Beaumont’s firm is making the move as it celebrates its tenth anniversary. Alongside the rebrand, the agency is also promoting two senior staffers. Elisa Christophe has been upped to Associate Director and Robbie Wilson to Senior Publicist.

Christophe will oversee Epilogue’s creative division alongside Beaumont, with clients also including Aaron Pierre, Rakie Ayola, Adeel Akhtar, Cosmo Jarvis, Martins Imhangbe, Polly Walker and Kathryn Drysdale.

Wilson’s lifestyle and entertainment client list includes Jamie Laing, Andrew Cooper, Tina Daheley, Sian Welby and Aldo Kane.

Related Story Daft Punk Goes Out With A Bang: EDM Duo Breaks Up In Video Message

In addition to its existing divisions, Epilogue will open a division offering series publicity for podcasts. The company currently handles publicity for the Private Parts podcast hosted by Laing and Francis Boulle, Grilling hosted by chef and broadcaster Simon Rimmer, Mika Simmons’ The Happy Vagina, and Koko Brown’s Black In Power.

Watch on Deadline

Beaumont said: “I’m really excited at the next chapter, and it felt timely as we celebrate ten incredible years, but it also marks a time of change and new opportunities. I’m so proud of the way the company has grown organically from three clients in 2011 into three dedicated divisions and over 100 richly diverse clients. The rebrand is a time to reenergise and embrace the ever-changing world.

“One of the big reasons to rebrand was for the brilliant team to have more ownership of the work we do collectively. I’m so proud of them and their dedication and enthusiasm, and with Elisa driving the drama and creative division, and Robbie building the broadcast and lifestyle rosters, it feels like a real turning point and big step forward for them and the company.”