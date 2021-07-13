BBC Studios Showcase Remains Virtual; C4 Greenlights ‘The Bling Ring’; Series Mania Honors Audra McDonald — Global TV Briefs

BBC Studios Showcase Remains Virtual

The BBC Studios Showcase will take place online for a second time in 2022 amid continued uncertainty over international travel during the pandemic. The event takes place February 28-March 2 and will spotlight shows including Frozen Planet II and Blue Lights, the comedy-drama from The Salisbury Poisonings creators and writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn. BBC Studios said this year’s virtual Showcase was the best attended in history, with more than 1,400 buyers taking part. BBC Studios’ president of global distribution Paul Dempsey said: “Their terrific response to our virtual Showcase earlier this year, coupled with continued uncertainty around international travel means that we will once again bring our content to customers digitally next February. Of course, there’s nothing like meeting face to face and we are very much looking forward to the time when we can get together again.”

C4 Greenlights Doc Series ‘The Bling Ring’

UK broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned The Bling Ring (working title), a three-part documentary series that will lift the lid on a wave of burglaries that took place in some of the richest suburbs of LA in 2008-2009. Dubbed the ‘Bling Ring’ by reporters, the thieves raked in over $3m worth of cash, art, designer goods, and jewelry from the likes of Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, and Lindsay Lohan. The culprits were revealed to be a group of middle-class suburban teenagers who planned their heists based on paparazzi sites and social media posts, which revealed when their famous victims would be away from home. Double Act Productions has secured access to the gang to hear their side of the story. Channel 4 commissioner Jonah Weston said: “This is a classic ‘only in Hollywood’ tale, and I think audiences will love the mix of celebrity and social media that led to one of the most notorious crime stories ever.”

Series Mania Honors Audra McDonald

Series Mania has created the Étoile Award, an annual prize that will be given to an international talent within the television industry. The first recipient is Emmy Award-winning The Good Fight actor Audra McDonald, who will collect her prize during Series Mania’s opening night on August 26. In addition to the award, McDonald will be in Lille, France, on behalf of her new series The Bite from ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “As our first award winner, Audra McDonald is everything I would have dreamed of,” said Series Mania general director Laurence Herszberg. “A beautiful voice, an amazing career in music and television, and a strong woman who fights for others.”