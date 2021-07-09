BBC Hires Jon Petrie As Comedy Director After Less Than A Year At Charlie Brooker’s Netflix-Backed Broke & Bones

The BBC has hired Jon Petrie as its director of comedy after the producer spent less than a year at Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ Netflix-backed production company Broke & Bones.

Petrie joined Broke & Bones as head of comedy in August last year. He will now step into Shane Allen’s sizeable shoes, overseeing a BBC department that has given the world hits including Fleabag and This Country in recent years.

Prior to joining Broke & Bones, Petrie worked as a commissioner at Channel 4, overseeing shows including Friday Night Dinner and The Windsors. Previously, he worked at Roughtcut Television, where he produced hit BBC Three series People Just Do Nothing, helping discover the show on YouTube. His other credits include BAFTA-winning Channel 4 series Stath Lets Flats and sketch show Cardinal Burns.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: “Jon is a talented creative with a passion for comedy and an impressive track record for spotting new and diverse talent from across the UK and creating mainstream hits.”

Petrie added: “Shane has done an incredible job of banging the drum for UK comedy over the last few years. He leaves massive clown shoes to fill, and I’m under no illusions about the magnitude of the task ahead of me.”

Allen announced his departure in May. He is launching Boffola Pictures with former BBC colleague Kate Daughton, and the company has backing from War And Peace outfit Lookout Point, which is part of the BBC Studios group.