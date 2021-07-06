‘Batwoman’: Robin Givens Joins Season 3 Of CW Drama As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Robin Givens (Riverdale) has been tapped for a key role in the upcoming third season of the CW’s Batwoman.

Givens, a new series regular on the DC drama, will play Jada Jet. A powerful CEO for Jet Industries, Jada isn’t bossy: she’s the boss. Passionate and hard working, a woman who has worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart, but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

In the June 27 Season 2 finale, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) has fully taken up the mantle as Batwoman with Kate Kane leaving Gotham in a search for her long-missing cousin Bruce Wayne (aka Batman). It also was revealed that Ryan’s biological mother, who was believed to have died in childbirth, is actually alive.

In addition to Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnso also star; original cast member Dougray Scott recently left the series. Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Givens is currently recurring in the upcoming HBO Max series Head of the Class, reprising her role as Darlene Merriman from the original series. In the followup series, Darlene is Terrell’s (Brandon Severs) mother.

Previously, Givens recurred as Sierra McCoy on the CW’s Riverdale, also from Berlanti Prods. and WBTV, and directed a couple of episodes of the hit series. She also directed the 2021 feature film Favorite Son. Her film credits include Head of State with Chris Rock, Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys and the upcoming Last Looks with Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam. Her recent television work also includes a recurring role on ABC’s The Fix and a series regular role on OWN’s Ambitions. Givens is repped by A3 Artists Agency.