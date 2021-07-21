‘Batgirl’: Leslie Grace Lands Role Of Barbara Gordon In New Warner Bros. & DC Film

After testing actresses this week, Warner Bros And DC Films looks to have found their Batgirl. Sources tell Deadline Leslie Grace has been tapped to play Barbara Gordon in the studios’ Batgirl.

The studio was already super high on the rising star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice.

The studio had no comment.

The film will bow on HBO Max, marking one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the pic from a script by Christina Hodson. Kristin Burr is producing.

While plot details are under wraps, it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be the character behind the cape in this version. Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character and was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane.

Grace, repped by CAA, was among a final group of actresses being tested for the role that included Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch and Haley Lu Richardson as Deadline first reported.