J.K. Simmons In Talks To Reprise Commissioner Gordon Role In ‘Batgirl’

Whiplash Oscar winner J.K. Simmons is in negotiations to come back as Commissioner Gordon in Warner Bros’ and HBO Max’s DC movie Batgirl. Simmons previously played the role in Zack Snyder’s 2017 movie Justice League.

Simmons will star opposite In the Heights actress Leslie Grace, who won the title role in the upcoming movie being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Christina Hodson, who penned Birds of Prey and the upcoming The Flash, wrote Batgirl, with plot details under wraps. Kristin Burr is producing.

Batgirl is set for a 2022 release on HBO Max.

THR first had the news on the Simmons discussions.

