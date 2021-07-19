‘Batgirl’: Talent Lines Up To Test For Barbara Gordon Role

EXCLUSIVE: Even though audiences won’t see Robert Pattinson in The Batman for another eight months, Warner Bros. and DC Films are putting the wheels in motion on its next big superhero. Sources tell Deadline execs are expecting to test a group of actresses starting this week for the highly coveted title role of Batgirl.

Although test deals still are being locked up and some already have passed, the talent expected to test for the role includes Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch and Leslie Grace. We also have heard Haley Lu Richardson’s name, but she might have bowed out before the test process.

The studio had no comment on the testing process.

The film will bow on HBO Max, marking one of the first major DC properties to bow exclusively on the streamer. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the pic from a script by Christina Hodson. Kristin Burr is producing.

While plot details are under wraps, it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be the character behind the cape in this version. Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character and was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane.

Watch on Deadline

More to follow in the weeks to come.