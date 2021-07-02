‘Freegard’: ‘Barry’ Star Sarah Goldberg & ‘In The Long Run’ Star Jimmy Akingbola Join UK Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Jimmy Akingbola (In The Long Run) have joined the cast of UK thriller Freegard, which is in production in London.

As previously revealed, cast is led by James Norton (Little Women), Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man), Shazad Latif (Star Trek Discovery), Marisa Abela (Industry), Edwina Findley (The Wire), and Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh).

Based on true events, the movie will chart the story of career conman, Robert Freegard, played by Norton, with Gemma Arterton as the woman who brought him down.

Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn are directing from a script by Michael Bronner (The Mauritanian), Patterson and Lawn (The Salisbury Poisonings). Rabbit Track Pictures and The Development Partnership produce with backing from Night Train Media.

Goldberg is best known for her portrayal of Sally Reed in HBO series Barry, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Up next, she will appear in the Fox Searchlight film The Night House opposite Rebecca Hall. Previously, she was the co-lead in series Hindsight, and on stage, she earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Royal Court’s production of Clybourne Park.

Akingbola is well know for series including Sky and Idris Elba’s In The Long Run, ITV’s Kate & Koji, Quibi’s Most Dangerous Game, BBC staple Holby City, Rev. and Arrow. He’s currently filming ITV’s The Tower with Gemma Whelan. Features include Full-Dress with Christopher Abbott and Netflix pic Spectral. He is also widely regarded as the founder of the TriForce Creative Network.

Goldberg is represented by UTA, B-Side Management, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson. Akingbola is repped by Hamilton Hodell, A3 Artists and Personal PR.