Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean Teases ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Appearance

The Backstreet Boys will cross paths with Days Of Our Lives as AJ McLean teases his upcoming guest star gig.

On Thursday the vocalist shared via Instagram that he will appear in the long-running NBC daytime drama. In his Instagram video post, McLean said that joining the series, even briefly, is “one of my biggest dreams” come true.

“There is a certain daytime TV show that my grandmother and I used to watch growing up. I’ll drop a couple of hints – Bo, Hope, Patch. Ring a bell?” he said in his video.

For Days Of Our Lives fans, it’s clear that McLean is talking about the series’ key characters including super couple Bo Brady and Hope Williams Brady, portrayed by Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso, respectively. As if name-dropping characters wasn’t already a dead giveaway, his video pans to a large poster that decorates a studio hallway.

“Your’s truly is making a guest appearance on this show right here,” he adds. “Oh my god I’m freaking out. So exciting. I hope made you proud grandma.”

Sources tell Deadline that McLean will appear for only one episode. Watch his social media post below.