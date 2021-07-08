Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Rick Laird Dies: Bassist For Jazz-Rock Fusion Giants Mahavishnu Orchestra, Return To Forever Was 80

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Ayesha K. Faines Dies: TV Journalist And ‘Grapevine TV’ Panelist Was 35

Twitter.com

Ayesha K. Faines, a broadcast and print journalist who later joined the website Grapevine TV, died suddenly on July 2 at age 35. No cause of death has been reported.

The Grio reports that Faines graduated from Yale University. She worked as a tv journalist for WJXT4 in Jacksonville, FL, in 2008 and then for My9TV/FOX in New York City.

As a freelancer, her work and commentary appeared on MTV, Essence, Entertainment Tonight, Hot 97, Afropunk and The Michael Baisden Radio Show. Her most recent work was with Grapevine TV, a Black-centric website that focused on millennials issues.

Faines was also the founder of Women Love Power, a platform that aims to empower women.

Grapevine TV creator and moderator Ashley Akunna memorialized Faines on Twitter.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad