Ayesha K. Faines Dies: TV Journalist And ‘Grapevine TV’ Panelist Was 35

Ayesha K. Faines, a broadcast and print journalist who later joined the website Grapevine TV, died suddenly on July 2 at age 35. No cause of death has been reported.
The Grio reports that Faines graduated from Yale University. She worked as a tv journalist for WJXT4 in Jacksonville, FL, in 2008 and then for My9TV/FOX in New York City.
As a freelancer, her work and commentary appeared on MTV, Essence, Entertainment Tonight, Hot 97, Afropunk and The Michael Baisden Radio Show. Her most recent work was with Grapevine TV, a Black-centric website that focused on millennials issues.
Faines was also the founder of Women Love Power, a platform that aims to empower women.
Grapevine TV creator and moderator Ashley Akunna memorialized Faines on Twitter.
