‘At That Age’ Drama Pilot Not Going Forward At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is not moving forward with its ensemble drama pilot At That Age, created, directed and based on an original idea by Malcolm B. Lee, director of current box-office champ Space Jam: A New Legacy.

I hear the options on the cast, which includes Adrian Holmes, Nicole Ari Parker, Brad James, Jade Eshete, Sinqua Walls, Emayatzy Corinealdi and Christian Keyes, were coming up July 31, prompting the network to make a decision.

As is common practice, Universal Television, which produced the pilot, will shop it to other networks while it still has the actors under deals.

At That Age, an exploration of an African-American family’s legacy, was ordered to pilot in January 2020, but put on hold due to the coronavirus-related production shutdown. It restarted casting this past spring and was produced off-cycle like all of NBC’s pilots over the last Covid-impacted year. The network also has drama pilot Dangerous Moms, which is in production.

Written by Carla Banks-Waddles, in At That Age, After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members (Holmes, Parker, James, Eschete, Walls, Corinealdi and Keyes) face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light.

Watch on Deadline

Banks-Waddles executive produces with Lee and Debra Martin Chase.