Art Directors Guild Sets 2022 Date For ADG Awards

Courtesy of Art Directors Guild

The Art Directors Guild has set Saturday, March 5, 2022, for its 26th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards. The location will be confirmed at a later date.

ADG President Nelson Coates and AD Council Chair Mark Worthington today also set the timeline for the awards, which celebrate excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos.

The 25th annual ADG Awards took place as a reimagined virtual show due to the pandemic, on April 10, 2021, with Mank, Tenet and Da 5 Bloods taking top film honors.

The 2021-2022 timeline:

Submissions Open for TV & Feature Film at http://www.adg.org
Mon, Oct. 4, 2021

Submissions for TV Close
Mon, Nov. 8, 2021

Submissions for Feature Films Close
Mon, Dec. 20, 2021

Online Voting for TV & Feature Film Nominations Begins
Mon, Dec. 27, 2021

Online Voting for All Nominations Ends
Fri, Jan. 21, 2022 (5PM PT)

Nominations Announced
Mon, Jan 24, 2022

Final Online Voting Begins
Thurs, Feb. 3, 2022

Final Online Voting Ends
Thurs, March 3, 2022 (5PM PT)

Winners Announced at 26th Annual ADG Awards
Sat, March 5, 2022

Honorees for Lifetime Achievement, Hall of Fame and Cinematic Imagery Awards will be announced at a later date.

